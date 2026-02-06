Why Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Up 20.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Apogee Enterprises (APOG). Shares have added about 20.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Apogee Enterprises due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Apogee Misses Earnings Estimates in Q3, Lowers FY26 EPS Outlook

Apogee reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for third-quarter fiscal 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share. The bottom line decreased 14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of 77 cents compared with the year-ago quarter's 96 cents.

Apogee generated revenues of $349 million in the quarter under review, up 2.1% year over year due to gains from the acquisition of UW Solutions and a favorable product mix. This was partially negated by lower volume. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350 million.

APOG’s Q3 Margins Contract Y/Y

Cost of sales in the fiscal third quarter increased 5.3% year over year to $266 million. The gross profit fell 6.9% year over year to $82.9 million. The gross margin decreased to 23.8% from the prior-year quarter's 26.1%.

The selling, general and administrative expenses fell 4% year over year to $58 million. The operating income was $24.8 million in the quarter under review, marking a 13.1% plunge from the prior-year quarter’s $28.6 million.

Apogee’s Q3 Segmental Performance

In the fiscal third quarter, revenues in the Architectural Metals segment moved down 9.9% year over year to $124 million due to lower volumes. This was partially negated by a favorable price and product mix. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million compared with the year-ago quarter's $17.4 million.

Revenues in the Architectural Glass segment grew 0.9% year over year to $70.8 million due to higher volume. This was partially offset by lower prices. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million compared with $13 million in 2025.

Revenues in the Architectural Services segment improved 0.2% year over year to $105 million on improved volumes. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, up 2% year over year.

Revenues in the Performance Surfaces segment rose 59.6% year over year to $52.9 million, reflecting the contributions from the UW Solutions acquisition. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $11.9 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter's $7.8 million.

Apogee’s Backlog Dips in Q3

The Architectural Services segment's backlog came in at $775 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter compared with $792 million at the end of the prior quarter.

APOG’s Cash Position & Balance Sheet

Apogee had cash and cash equivalents of $41 million at the end of the third-quarter fiscal 2026, relatively flat compared with the end of fiscal 2025. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $67 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year compared with the prior-year quarter’s $95 million.

Long-term debt was $255 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, lower than $285 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Apogee’s FY26 Guidance

Apogee is revising its guidance for net revenues to $1.39 from the prior stated $1.39-$1.42 billion. Its updated adjusted EPS guidance is $3.40-$3.50 compared with the prior mentioned $3.60-$3.90. The updated guidance includes unfavorable headwinds of 30 cents from tariffs.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -14.29% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Apogee Enterprises has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Apogee Enterprises has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

