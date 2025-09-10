Why APA Stock Rocked the Market Today

Key Points It declared a fresh dividend for its shareholders.

It was also the subject of an analyst's price-target raise.

10 stocks we like better than Apa ›

Investors were energetically bullish about energy stock APA (NASDAQ: APA) on Wednesday. They were cheered by the company's latest dividend declaration, not to mention an analyst's price-target raise. These factors pushed APA stock well higher; it closed the day well in the black with a 7.5% improvement. That was several orders of magnitude higher than the S&P 500 index's 0.3% advance.

A payout and a price-target raise

Just after market close on Tuesday, APA declared a new quarterly stockholder payout of $0.25 per share. This is to be dispensed on Nov. 21 to investors of record as of Oct. 22. This maintains one of the steadiest and most reliable dividend policies in the oil and gas industry. APA has paid the same $0.25 since early 2024; prior to that, it handed out $0.20. At the most recent closing stock price, this yields 4.3%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Separately, analyst John Freeman of Raymond James bumped his APA price target slightly higher to $0.28 per share from his preceding $0.26. He maintained his outperform (buy, in other words) recommendation as he did so.

Freeman's move is based largely on APA's second-quarter performance, according to reports. In the analyst's opinion, the company demonstrated that its turnaround efforts are bearing fruit. He also waxed bullish about management's increased guidance for cost savings this year (this was upsized from $130 million to $200 million), which should help boost the bottom line.

Second-quarter star

Investors were rightfully encouraged by APA's results that quarter. Although it posted a top-line decrease on a year-over-year basis (largely attributable to lower prices), it managed to boost profitability. And the company convincingly beat the consensus analyst estimates for both headline metrics.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apa right now?

Before you buy stock in Apa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $681,260!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,676!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.