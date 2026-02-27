Why Is Annaly (NLY) Down 3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Shares have lost about 3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Annaly due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Annaly Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Book Value Improves Y/Y

Annaly reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings available for distribution per average share of 74 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The figure increased from 72 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s average yield on interest-earning assets improved in the reported quarter. Notably, the year-over-year increase in book value per share was also encouraging.

For 2025, EAD per share was $2.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90. This compares favorably with $2.70 reported in the prior year.

Inside Annaly’s Headlines

Net interest income was $366.6 million in the reported quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.8%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported a NII of $187.3 million.

In 2025, NII was $1.13 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. It reported NII of $247.8 million in 2024.

At the fourth-quarter end, Annaly had $135.6 billion of total assets, rising 7.7% from the prior quarter.

In the reported quarter, the average yield on interest-earning assets (excluding premium amortization adjustment or PAA) was 5.44%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 5.26%. The average economic costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 3.95%, up from 3.79% in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1.49% in the fourth quarter increased from 1.47% in the prior-year quarter. Also, the net interest margin (excluding PAA) was 1.69% compared with 1.71% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Annaly’s BVPS was $20.21 as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $19.15 in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the reported quarter, the company’s economic capital ratio was 14.9%, up from 14.8% in the prior-year quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the weighted average actual constant prepayment rate was 9.7%, up from 8.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Economic leverage was 5.6X as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from 5.5X in the year-ago quarter.

Annaly generated an annualized EAD return on average equity of 14.28% in the fourth quarter, which increased from the prior-year quarter’s 14.27%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Annaly has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Annaly has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

