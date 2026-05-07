Why Anheuser-Busch Is Still a Buy Even Though People Are Drinking Less

Key Points

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a 5.8% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

The beverage company is focusing on premium products amid declining global alcohol consumption.

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According to the World Health Organization, global alcohol consumption decreased from 5.7 to 5.0 liters per capita between 2010 and 2022. This might not seem like much, but it is more than a 12% decrease worldwide in just 12 years. This trend has continued through the present day as global consumption fell another 2% in 2025.

As health-conscious consumers purchase fewer alcoholic drinks, investors could sour on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), but it doesn't tell the entire story and isn't likely to happen. Let's have a look at why.

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Anheuser-Busch beat earnings again on Tuesday, May 5, with revenue increasing 5.8% year over year. Underlying earnings per share topped 20% in the first quarter of 2026.

AB InBev is focusing on premium products, and this seems to be a bet that is paying off. The premiumization of products, combined with a focus on growing its "Beyond Beer" and no-alcohol beer categories, is the main driver behind the company's growth.

In the Q1 2026 earnings release, AB InBev reported 27% increase in no-alcohol beer sales and 37% growth in Beyond Beer.

Anheuser-Busch isn't the only beverage company focusing on premium beers. This is also the approach competitor Constellation Brands is taking.

Consumers are drinking less, but that doesn't spell doom for Anheuser-Busch. In fact, the company has a solid plan to navigate this new chapter in alcohol sales. AB InBev stock is up 25% in 2026 but still trades at reasonable valuation metrics, making it a solid buy for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in Anheuser-Busch InBev/NV right now?

Before you buy stock in Anheuser-Busch InBev/NV, consider this:

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.