Why Anheuser-Busch InBev Rallied Today

Key Points

AB-InBev handily beat analyst estimates in the quarter.

Beer volumes actually increased, defying the industry headwinds.

AB-InBev has done a good job of maximizing price increases and developing new healthier and no-alcohol brands.

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Shares of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) rallied 8.7% on Tuesday.

Talk about a nice Cinco de Mayo for AB-InBev, which hadn't gotten back to today's stock level since early 2020.

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Like its peers, AB-InBev has struggled with societal headwinds in which people are generally consuming less alcohol. However, AB-InBev appears to have the brands and marketing that resonated with consumers last quarter. The company's better-than-expected revenue and earnings growth last night suggested it is swallowing up market share from competitors.

Cheers to a fantastic start to 2026

In the first quarter, AB-InBev grew revenue 12% to $15.3 billion, with adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share rising 20.8% to $0.97. Those figures handily beat analyst estimates, with revenue beating by $580 million and adjusted EPS outpacing estimates by $0.06.

Results were helped along by currency tailwinds and the company's pricing actions. However, despite select price increases, overall volumes were still up 0.8%, with beer volumes up 1.2%.

That might not seem like much, but it's actually a fantastic result, given that overall industry-level beer consumption fell 2.6% in 2025. Moreover, management reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) guidance of 4% to 8%, citing optimism about sporting events such as the World Cup this year.

AB-InBev still looks cheap, but headwinds remain

AB InBev no doubt had a great quarter with solid execution, and the stock trades at a reasonable 18.7 times this year's earnings estimates.

Still, investors should be wary that AB InBev still operates in a growth-challenged industry. While the company saw strong growth in its healthier beers and even new zero-alcohol offerings, management will have to work harder to sustain that growth if overall beer consumption continues to stagnate or decline. After all, there is only so much market share to gain or price increases to take.

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Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.