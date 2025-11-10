Why AngloGold Stock Is Jumping Today

Key Points

Gold is having one of its best days in weeks.

Investors are more confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates further at its meeting next month.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) are rising on Monday, up 7.1% as of 3:46 p.m. ET. The move comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

The gold and precious metals miner's stock is rising as gold futures are having one of their strongest sessions of the year. Investors are now confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates once again in December.

The unofficial numbers are concerning

The ongoing government shutdown meant no official jobs report for October last week, but the numbers from private firms do not inspire confidence. One report pegged October job losses at 153,074 -- the worst October on record since 2003. In light of this, the market sees a 65% chance the Federal Reserve will cut rates in December, according to the FedWatch tool from CME Group.

Rate cuts tend to boost gold prices since they make safer investments like bonds less attractive.

If gold falls, AngloGold's stock falls further

Gold is having a record year and the major concern here is that if prices come back down to earth, AngloGold's stock will be hit hard with losses that outpace those of gold itself. When gold fell roughly 15% in 2022, for instance, AngloGold's stock fell more than 50%.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CME Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.