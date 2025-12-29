Why Anglogold Ashanti Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Silver prices hit an all-time high last night.

Silver and gold sold off this morning, with silver losing about twice as much value as gold.

Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) stock tumbled 6.5% through noon ET Monday on a big reversal of the precious metals trade.

As CNBC reports, silver hit an all-time high price north of $80 an ounce last night, but dropped dramatically this morning as traders took profits, falling as low as $70.25 per ounce. At last report, silver prices were still down approximately 7.1% at $71.70 per ounce, and gold prices were down 4.3% at $4,357.60.

What's ailing Anglogold Ashanti today?

2025 has rewarded silver and gold investors richly. Silver started the year near $20 an ounce, but more than tripled in price through last night. (Gold prices are up 65% year-to-date.) For commodities that derive their value mostly from investors seeking hedges against inflation -- unlike stock in a business, which creates value by producing goods and services over time -- these are enticing gains.

The kind that makes investors think about selling and locking in profits.

This may be what's happening today. Moreover, pundits suggest what began as a mild bout of profit-taking this morning may be building into a "flash crash" as investors, who bought silver and gold on margin, start facing margin calls, increasing the pressure to sell before gains evaporate.

Is Anglogold Ashanti stock a sell?

Anglogold Ashanti investors, though, should do their best to resist the pressure to sell.

Consider: At just 20.5 times trailing earnings, Anglogold shares rank among the cheapest publicly traded silver and gold stocks. The company's 2.2% dividend yield, moreover, is among the sector's richest. Perhaps best of all, analysts who follow this sector expect Anglogold to grow its earnings by a staggering 73% next year as gold prices continue to rise.

If they're right about that, today could be precisely the wrong time to sell Anglogold stock.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.