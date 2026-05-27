Why Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Amkor Technology (AMKR). Shares have added about 2.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Amkor Technology due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Amkor Technology, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Amkor Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y on Broad Demand

Amkor Technology reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 33 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.48%. The company reported earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales of $1.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.97%. The figure increased 27.5% year over year. The quarter’s performance reflected broad-based end-market strength. Sequentially, sales declined 10.8%, primarily due to seasonality in Communications and Consumer end markets.

AMKR’s Q1 Top Line & Mix

Amkor’s first-quarter 2026 revenue mix remained tilted toward higher-value work, even as overall sales stepped down sequentially. Advanced products totaled $1.37 billion, up 28.9% year over year but declining 13.2% sequentially as seasonal softness flowed through the broader top line. Mainstream products contributed $313 million, up 21.3% year over year and 1.6% sequentially, providing a steadier baseline relative to the more program-driven advanced mix.



Packaging comprised 89% of first-quarter 2026 sales, and test services accounted for 11%. Net sales from the top ten customers represented 68% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with 72% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

AMKR Q1 End Markets Details

In the first quarter, Communications revenues increased 42% year over year, supported by strong demand across premium-tier smartphones.



Computing revenues rose 19% year over year, with the company citing record AI datacenter revenues even as PCs and laptops remained soft.



Automotive and Industrial revenues advanced 28% year over year, and management highlighted record Advanced packaging revenues alongside improving mainstream demand.



Consumer revenues grew 4% year over year, driven by a broad-based improvement in demand across customers.

AMKR's Margin Details

Profitability improved materially from the year-ago period. Gross profit was $239.0 million, increased 51.7% year over year, and Gross margin expanded to 14.2%, up 230 bps year over year.



Operating income reached $100.3 million, translating to a 6.0% operating margin. Operating margin expanded 360 bps on a year-over-year basis.

AMKR’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

Amkor’s liquidity remained a notable support pillar. As of March 31, 2026, total cash and short-term investments were $1.8 billion, while total debt was $1.4 billion. The company also cited liquidity of $2.9 billion and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.1x.



Amkor paid a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share on March 31, 2026, and its board authorized the repurchase of up to $300 million of common stock on April 23.



In the reported quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $145.1 million. The company invested $224.6 million in property, plant and equipment, and it also increased short-term investments on a net basis during the quarter, reflecting ongoing capital deployment priorities.

AMKR’s Q2 & 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, AMKR expects net sales of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion and a gross margin of 14.5% to 15.5%. Net income is expected to be $105 million to $130 million. Diluted EPS ranges between 42 cents and 52 cents per share.



Full-year 2026 capital expenditures are projected at approximately $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion.



Operationally, the company framed the year as a “strong start,” pointing to an expanding footprint to meet customer needs, improving utilization while monitoring material constraints and preparing for key Advanced packaging ramps. Initiatives highlighted include meeting Arizona campus construction milestones, completing a Korea test building by year's end, investing in advanced packaging platforms and ramping an HDFO datacenter CPU program in the second quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 65.88% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Amkor Technology has a great Growth Score of A, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Amkor Technology has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Amkor Technology is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Over the past month, Lam Research (LRCX), a stock from the same industry, has gained 28.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Lam Research reported revenues of $5.84 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +23.8%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares with $1.04 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Lam Research is expected to post earnings of $1.65 per share, indicating a change of +24.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.3% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for Lam Research. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.