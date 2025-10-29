Why American Electric Power Stock Just Popped

Key Points

American Electric Power missed on Q3 sales this morning.

AEP may have beaten on earnings, however, and forecasts faster earnings growth going forward.

10 stocks we like better than American Electric Power ›

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) stock gained 5.5% through 1:15 p.m. ET Wednesday despite missing on earnings this morning.

Heading into the utility company's third-quarter report, analysts forecast AEP would earn $1.81 per share on $5.6 billion in revenue. AEP apparently missed by a penny, though, reporting only $1.80 per share and sales of only $5.4 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AEP Q3 earnings

Or did AEP miss? Turns out, $1.80 was only AEP's operating earnings, while earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP earnings) were actually $1.82, above analyst forecasts.

By that metric, AEP may actually have beaten expectations.

It wasn't a huge beat. From $1.80 a year ago to $1.82 today, AEP grew Q3 earnings less than 1% year over year. On the plus side, AEP says it will do better going forward.

Turning to guidance, management confirmed it expects full-year 2025 earnings to land "in the upper half of the range" for previous guidance: $5.75 to $5.95 per share. (Analysts are expecting $5.90 per share, by the way.) Furthermore, AEP says it may reach a "new, increased long-term operating earnings growth rate of 7-9% over the next five years," and this plan is "supported by an expected 10% annual growth in rate base."

Is AEP stock a buy?

So not great news for AEP customers perhaps -- their rates are going up. But pretty good news for shareholders.

I am not 100% convinced this makes AEP stock a buy though. Valued on consensus earnings for this year, AEP stock costs more than 20 times earnings. That seems like a lot to pay for single-digit earnings growth. Still, AEP's 3.3% dividend yield will help to make up some of the difference.

Good enough to buy? Perhaps.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Electric Power right now?

Before you buy stock in American Electric Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Electric Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,569!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,286!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.