Why Amer Sports Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Amer Sports boosted guidance again this quarter.

Salomon footwear and Arc'teryx are helping boost sales and profitability.

Investors are buying back in after a recent pullback.

10 stocks we like better than Amer Sports ›

American families may be tightening their belts, but when it comes to sports, it seems there's plenty of consumer spending still going on. Amer Sports (NYSE: AS) -- the brand behind popular sporting goods names including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Atomic, and Wilson -- just reported a blowout third quarter.

Investors responded by driving shares as much as 10% higher today. As of 12:31 p.m. ET, Amer Sports stock was still up by 7.5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Another score!

Amer Sports already told investors to expect a strong 2025. In its second-quarter report, it raised guidance for sales and profitability. Even amid tariff uncertainties and global trade discord, the company told investors to expect at least 20% revenue growth this year. Now, management is further boosting that guidance.

In addition to achieving at least 23% sales growth, Amer Sports has now also increased its guidance for gross margin and operating margin, along with a meaningful jump in earnings per share (EPS).

Amer Sports focuses on providing equipment and apparel that cater to both professional athletes and hobbyists. Its Arc'teryx brand has seen growing popularity among outdoor enthusiasts, and Salomon premium footwear is adding to profitable growth.

The company appears to be handling a challenging tariff environment well. Revenue soared 30% and each of its three operating segments beat sales and margin expectations in Q3. After a more than 20% drop in the stock over the last three months, investors are buying that dip today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amer Sports right now?

Before you buy stock in Amer Sports, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amer Sports wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.