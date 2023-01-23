Why AMD Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.

So what

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares. He sees the chipmaker's share price rising roughly 11% to $85.

Curtis expects AMD to wrestle away market share from rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). AMD's high-performance and energy-efficient EPYC processors are particularly well suited for the massive data center industry. Intel is the current leader in the global server market, but it's been steadily losing ground to AMD in recent years.

CEO Lisa Su said AMD's new chips would help customers reduce the costs of their cloud-computing operations. In turn, Curtis thinks AMD can win more business from companies like Meta Platforms, particularly as the social media giant ramps up its metaverse-building investments later in 2023.

Moreover, Curtis believes Intel won't have a product that can compete effectively with AMD's chips until 2024 -- and potentially even as late as 2025. Intel has struggled with costly production delays that have allowed AMD to leapfrog its previously industry-leading processor technology.

Now what

Revenue in AMD's data center segment soared 45% year over year to $1.6 billion in the third quarter. Yet despite these impressive gains, AMD's share of the server chip market still stands at less than 25%, compared to roughly 70% for Intel. This leaves plenty of room for AMD to expand its booming data center business in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.