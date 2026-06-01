Why AMD Stock Soared 46% in May

Key Points

In May, AMD stock received a strong tailwind from the broader market's strength and investors' enthusiasm for AI stocks.

But its biggest catalyst was the release of robust Q1 results and rosy guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which primarily makes central processing units (CPUs) for various applications and graphics processing units (GPUs) for enabling artificial intelligence (AI) in data centers, soared 45.6% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This is not only a phenomenal monthly performance, but it also follows the stock skyrocketing 74% in April.

For context, shares of AI GPU leader Nvidia gained 8.4% in May. For additional context, last month the S&P 500 index returned 5.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index returned 8.4%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Robust first-quarter results

On May 6, AMD stock surged 18.6%, following the release of its first-quarter results on the prior afternoon. Moreover, the stock gained 28.1% in the three days following this release.

AMD reported quarterly revenue of $10.3 billion, up 38% year over year. This result easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Revenue growth was driven by the company's data center segment, which generated $5.8 billion in revenue, up 57% from the prior-year period. The segment experienced strong demand for the company's EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs, which continue to ramp.

Client and gaming segment revenue was $3.6 billion, up 23% year over year. Embedded segment revenue was $873 million, up 6%.

"We delivered an outstanding first quarter, driven by accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, with Data Center now the primary driver of our revenue and earnings growth," said CEO Lisa Su.

Earnings per share (EPS) based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) jumped 91% to $0.84. Adjusted EPS was $1.37, up 43% year over year. This result sprinted by the $1.29 that Wall Street had expected.

Looking ahead

For the second quarter, AMD expects revenue of about $11.2 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 46%, and notably higher than the $10.5 billion Wall Street had been modeling. It also guided for an adjusted gross margin of 56%. For context, this metric was 55% in the first quarter.

"We are seeing strong momentum as inferencing and agentic AI drive increasing demand for high-performance CPUs and accelerators [GPUs]. Looking ahead, we expect server growth to accelerate meaningfully as we scale supply to meet demand," Sue stated.

A stock worth considering buying

Reiterating my conclusion in my AMD stock April performance article:

In short, Advanced Micro Devices is firing on all cylinders with strength in GPUs and CPUs and is having success in inking some big partnerships. Its stock is worth considering buying.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2026.

Beth McKenna has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.