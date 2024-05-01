Why AMD Stock Sank Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock sank Wednesday following the company's first-quarter earnings release. The semiconductor company's share price ended the daily trading session down 9%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

AMD published its Q1 report Tuesday after the market closed, delivering sales and earnings for the period that came in slightly above the average analyst target. On the other hand, performance came in below the levels that some analysts were anticipating, and questions remain about how much of a boost from artificial intelligence (AI) the business is poised to see in the near term.

Why did AMD stock get hit hard today?

AMD recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.62 on sales of $5.47 billion in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to post per-share earnings of $0.61 on revenue of $5.45 billion.

AMD's revenue was up 2.2% year over year in the first quarter, with growth for the company's data center segment helping to offset declines for its gaming and embedded segments. Sales for the data center segment were up 80% year over year to roughly $2.3 billion -- a new record for the unit. Sales for AMD's MI300 AI processor and its Ryzen and EPYC processors helped drive growth for the segment.

But while AMD's data center business posted some encouraging year-over-year growth, big declines in other segments mean the processing specialist recorded relatively muted growth in Q1. AMD remains significantly behind Nvidia in the market for data center graphics-processing units, and its relatively slow growth momentum is causing some investors to sell out of the stock today.

What comes next for AMD?

For the second quarter, AMD is guiding for sales to come in between $5.4 billion and $6 billion. At the midpoint of the guidance range, that would suggest year-over-year sales growth of roughly 6%. Management is also targeting an adjusted gross margin of 53% for the period -- up from the 52% margin it posted in this year's first quarter.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.