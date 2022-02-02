Why AMD Stock Is Rising Today

In this video, I will be going over AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 earnings report. The company beat estimates across the board with record annual revenue and profitability. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights. The stock was up 7% at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Earnings summary

The company reported earnings per share of $0.92, beating estimates of $0.76, and revenue of $4.83 billion, beating estimates of $4.52 billion.

Revenue grew 49% year over year (YOY) and 12% quarter over quarter (QOQ).

The computing and graphics segment's revenue was $2.6 billion, up 32% YOY and 8% QOQ.

The enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom segment's revenue was $2.2 billion, up 75% YOY and 17% QOQ. The increases were driven by higher EPYC processors (data center processors) and semi-custom product sales (gaming consoles such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5).

Gross profit grew 67% YOY to $2.42 billion, and gross margin came in at 50%, up 560 basis points.

Earnings per share grew 77% YOY and 26% QOQ.

Operating income doubled year over year.

The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to grow by approximately 31% to $21.5 billion.

For the full insights, do watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 1, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 2, 2022.

