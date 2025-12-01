Why AMD Stock Fell 15% in November

Key Points

AMD delivered solid third-quarter results and gave impressive long-term guidance at its analyst day conference.

Concerns about an AI bubble weighed on the stock.

Meta may be set to buy AI chips from Google.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

There was no shortage of news out on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) last month as investors reacted to a solid earnings report, a bullish analyst day conference, a strong earnings report from Nvidia, news that Meta was reportedly planning to buy AI chips from Google, and increasing concerns about a bubble in AI stocks.

By the end of the month, AMD had finished down 15%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, although it was volatile for much of the way, and there was good news despite the decline. The chart below shows how the stock swung back in forth over the course of the month.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The AI sector is evolving

AMD got a boost after reporting third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4, topping analyst estimates with growth on the top and bottom lines. Revenue jumped 36% to $9.25 billion, ahead of the consensus at $8.75 billion. Data center revenue was up 22% to $4.3 billion, while client and gaming revenue jumped 73% to $4 billion. Margins were steady on an adjusted basis, with earnings per share rising from $0.92 to $1.20, edging out estimates at $1.17.

AMD climbed 2% on the news, but then pulled back the following day on a broad sell-off in the Nasdaq following a report showing that job cuts spiked in October.

The following week, the stock popped on its analyst day conference as the company gave a bold forecast, calling for EPS above $20 within the next 3-5 years, and for annual revenue growth of more than 35% during that time.

The stock jumped 9% on that news, but then pulled back again as the Nasdaq sell-off picked up steam, and it slipped in response to Nvidia's earnings report as the AI chip leader reported accelerating growth in its third quarter.

Finally, the stock fell again on Nov. 25 in response to a report in The Information showing that Meta was planning to buy Google's TPUs, a sign of a new competitor in AI.

What's next for AMD

Despite the pullback in November, AMD is still having a banner year as the company's AI strategy is resonating with investors and delivering results. While 22% data center revenue growth in the third quarter may be disappointing, investors should take heart in its long-term guidance from analyst day.

For AI investors, AMD still looks like a clear long-term buy-and-hold stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.