Why AMD Is a Must-Have Stock in AI and High-Performance Computing

Thanks to its leadership in high-performance computing, supercomputing, and artificial intelligence research, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a leading AI firm. Thanks to its creative product line—mostly in artificial intelligence, data centers, and gaming— AMD stock will profit from the increasing demand for sophisticated computing solutions.

Though its market share, AMD stock has not profited from the AI frenzy this year when compared to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which still leads the AI chip industry. With its fast innovation and first-mover advantage, AMD finds it difficult to match Nvidia in this rich market. Moreover, negative employment data and recession concerns have driven market volatility and harmed companies like AMD in terms of financial aspects.

Still, the general gloom has little influence on the fundamentals of AMD stock itself or its inventive bent. Moreover, if you want to diversify your portfolio but cannot afford NVDA stock right now, AMD stock is the superior option; AMD is down 21%, while NVDA is up 45% over the last six months, offering greater potential. Smart investors should so grab the opportunity and load up on AMD stock.

Excellent Financial Performance and Earnings Outlook

Driven by demand for AMD Instinct GPUs and 4th Gen EPYC CPUs, which caused a 115% increase in its Data Center sector, the company generated $5.8 billion in the second quarter, up 9% year over year. Sales of Ryzen CPUs increased consumer buying by 59%. However, low demand and industry saturation made gaming profits underperform, declining by 59%.

AMD’s gross margin increased to 49%; its overall operating margin remained low at 5%. Its focus on high-margin goods helps explain this. Against industry challenges, AMD’s expected $6.8 billion Q3 sales are driven by demand for artificial intelligence and data center technologies.

In the second quarter, AMD also continued repurchasing stock under its $8 billion buyback program, returning $352 million. Last year, AMD spent $985 million to repurchase 9.7 million shares, reducing dilution and making the remaining shares more valuable.

Despite industry challenges, AMD’s anticipated $6.8 billion Q3 sales are driven by AI and data center technologies. Much of AMD’s success will rest on its MI300 series. AMD’s Q2 sales of over $1 billion suggest significant demand for the MI300X, and data center GPU sales may reach $4.5 billion in 2024 thanks to the MI300 series.

Emphasizing the enormous possibility for AMD’s MI300 sales, Citigroup raised the price target for AMD shares to $192 and maintained a “strong buy” recommendation.

Leadership in High-Performance Computing and AI

AMD continues to impress in high-performance PCs. Running 157 of the top 500 supercomputers globally, the company sees a 29% yearly growth year-over-year. The fastest machine accessible globally is the Frontier supercomputer held at Oak Ridge National Lab, running on AMD Instinct GPUs and AMD EPYC CPUs, highlighting AMD’s achievements in the HPC sector.

Recently, AMD announced plans to buy Silo AI, a move aimed at expanding the range of its business artificial intelligence solutions globally. This transaction fits AMD’s bigger strategy of increasing its artificial intelligence capability and serving a growing market.

After the Silo AI purchase, Roth MKM raised its AMD target price to $200; Wells Fargo also raised its target price from $190 to $205.

AMD is also partnering with Sun Singapore to develop AI-based smart parking solutions, demonstrating its commitment to using artificial intelligence in practical, wide-ranging ways.

Moreover, AMD has also unveiled many data centers and CPUs with an emphasis on artificial intelligence. Among the newest models are the Instinct MI325X accelerators, the Ryzen 9000 desktop series, and the Ryzen AI300 laptop series. Designed for highly performing consumer PCs and supercomputers, these CPUs reflect AMD’s “Zen 5” architecture.

Presenting 6 terabytes per second of memory bandwidth and 288GB of HBM3E memory, the Instinct MI325X is rather impressive and a strong rival in the AI accelerator market. This gadget offers more memory, reducing the need for GPUs for certain tasks and allowing it to compete with Nvidia’s AI products.

With an 80% market share, Nvidia dominates the field of artificial intelligence chips. CPUs from Nvidia, notably the A100 and GH200, establish artificial intelligence performance standards. Popularizing AMD’s less expensive MI300X CPU with greater memory is Companies trying to maximize expenses without compromising performance might find attraction in AMD.

AMD Stock Is Attractive After the Recent Sell-off

With its diversified product portfolio and strategic collaborations, AMD is positioned to capture a large portion of the expanding market for high-performance and next-generation computing solutions, which could be worth $809 billion by 2032.

Most analysts, highlighting AMD’s capacity to outperform the market, offer the company a “strong buy” rating. AMD appeals as an investment with an average price estimate of more than 46% over present levels. Given the sharp sell-off in AMD stock over the last month, 26% to be exact, the timing is perfect for investing in AMD stock.

On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

