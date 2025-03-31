Why Amazon Stock Is Sinking Today

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is heading lower in Monday's trading. The tech giant's share price was down 2.2% at 1:30 p.m. ET amid a decline of 0.5% for the S&P 500 index and a 1.3% decline for the Nasdaq Composite index. The stock had dipped as much as 4.2% earlier in the day.

Amazon is falling today as investors sell out of stocks in response to concerns about the impact of new tariffs set to go into effect on April 2. The company's share price is also under pressure due to a downward price-target revision from an analyst.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Tariff concerns are weighing on Amazon stock

With comments made yesterday, President Trump dashed hopes that he might take a more moderate approach to reciprocal tariffs that are set to be introduced on Wednesday. Instead of offering lower import taxes for some countries or product categories, it looks like the administration will implement broad-based new tariffs on foreign-sourced goods.

With wide-ranging new tariffs set to go into effect, investors are worried that the U.S. economy could enter a recession this year. Some economists also expect that the new import taxes will accelerate inflation. This combination of macroeconomic risk factors is rattling the market and prompting sell-offs for Amazon and other growth stocks.

Jeffries lowers its price target on Amazon

Jeffries published new coverage on Amazon today and lowered its price-target forecast for the stock. While the firm continues to rate Amazon a buy, it reduced its one-year price target from $275 per share to $250 per share. As of this writing, the new price target still implies a potential upside of approximately 32%.

In its note on Amazon, Jeffries said that it was lowering its valuation target due to macroeconomic concerns. Valuation multiples are contracting in response to these risk factors, and a weaker economic backdrop could also lead to weaker software revenues in the tech sector.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $284,402 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,312 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $503,617!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.