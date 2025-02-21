News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Why Amazon Stock Is Sinking Today

February 21, 2025 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by Keith Noonan for The Motley Fool->

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is retreating in Friday's trading. The company's share price was down 3.5% as of 3:10 p.m. ET amid a 1.7% decline for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and a 2.2% decline for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).

Amazon's valuation is moving lower today in conjunction with bearish macroeconomic data. With today's pullback, the company's share price is now down roughly 2% across this year's trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Amazon stock stumbles as bearish macro indicators mount

Investors are selling out of stocks today following a new round of macroeconomic data that paints a more challenging backdrop for equities.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell 10% on a sequential monthly basis to a score of 64.7 in January -- with concerns about potential inflationary impacts from new tariffs driving the move. Existing-home sales also dropped in January, and the U.S. Services Purchasing Managers Index is now showing a decline for February.

Today's bigger pullback comes on the heels of substantial sell-offs kicked off by Walmart's disappointing guidance yesterday. While the company posted annual sales growth of 5.6% in its last fiscal year, it anticipates that sales will only grow between 3% and 4% this year.

What's next for Amazon?

Weakness in the consumer and services segments of the U.S. economy could mean a stunted growth outlook for Amazon. Macroeconomic headwinds could also cause investors to become broadly more cautious and assign significantly lower valuation multiples for growth stocks.

On the other hand, Amazon's long-term outlook continues to be very promising. With the company likely still in the very early stages of reaping the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) when it comes to its cloud infrastructure and e-commerce business, the stock continues to offer attractive long-term upside. So while macroeconomic headwinds could continue to drive volatility in the near term, buying shares when pullbacks hit continues to look like a smart move for long-term investors.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

  • Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $363,307!*
  • Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,607!*
  • Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $552,526!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.