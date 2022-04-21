Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. The drop pushed the e-commerce giant below the market's return so far in 2022, down 11% since early January.

It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week.

So what

Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers. The move might help the company attract more sellers as competition heats up with rivals like eBay, Walmart, and Shopify.

Yet the main factor likely driving the stock lower is worries about its upcoming earnings report. Amazon is set to announce first-quarter results on April 28. The company has announced three consecutive quarters of slowing sales gains, and most investors are expecting another slowdown for the early 2022 period.

That slowdown, coupled with increased spending on its distribution network and cloud infrastructure, might spell weaker earnings results ahead through at least this year.

Now what

Some investors see a bright future ahead for the tech giant, though, as it boosts earnings on the cloud-services business and generates higher profits from a rising Prime subscription membership price. Yet those positive factors might not be obvious in Amazon's earnings report next Thursday.

In any case, the stock will likely remain volatile as investors digest the flood of fresh data as earnings season ramps up over the next week or so. And since the pandemic accelerated its growth so much in 2020 and 2021, it should be no surprise to investors if the business faces a period of relatively weaker earnings as it invests in building up its infrastructure.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify, short April 2022 $62.50 calls on eBay, and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.