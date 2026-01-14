Why Amazon (AMZN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Amazon (AMZN) ended the recent trading session at $236.71, demonstrating a -2.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amazon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.97, showcasing a 5.91% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $211.29 billion, up 12.51% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.17 per share and a revenue of $714.76 billion, indicating changes of +29.66% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Amazon possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Amazon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.75, so one might conclude that Amazon is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

