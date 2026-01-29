Markets
MO

Why Altria Stock Dropped Today

January 29, 2026 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE: MO) fell on Thursday after the cigarette giant reported alarming market share losses.

By the close of trading, Altria's stock price was down more than 5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A person is holding an e-cigarette.

Image source: Getty Images.

Losing share

Altria's domestic cigarette shipment volumes declined by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, as smoking rates continued to fall in the U.S.

More worrisome is that Altria's lucrative Marlboro brand saw its retail market share of the total cigarette category fall to 39.8% -- a year-over-year drop of 1.5 percentage points.

More people are turning to oral tobacco products for their nicotine needs. Yet here, too, Altria is failing to keep pace with its rivals. Shipment volumes for Altria's oral products fell 6.3%, driven by retail market share losses.

Concerningly, the company's on! brand saw its share of the fast-growing nicotine pouch category fall 5.3 percentage points to 13.4%.

Profits are holding steady

Still, Altria's revenues net of excise taxes declined by less than 1% to $5.1 billion, as price hikes largely offset lower shipment volumes.

Altria's adjusted earnings per share, aided by stock buybacks, were flat at $1.30.

Looking ahead, management expects Altria's full-year adjusted earnings to grow by 2.5% to 5.5% in 2026, to a range of $5.56 to $5.72 per share, driven in part by the company's cost-cutting initiatives.

Should you buy stock in Altria Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Altria Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Altria Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.