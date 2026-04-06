Why Altria (MO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $66.55, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.44% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.54%.

Shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker witnessed a loss of 1.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 7.79%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Altria in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.25, reflecting a 1.63% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.57 billion, indicating a 1.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.61 per share and a revenue of $20.16 billion, indicating changes of +3.51% and +0.11%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Altria. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. As of now, Altria holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Altria is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.06.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Tobacco industry stood at 1.79 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 233, this industry ranks in the bottom 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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