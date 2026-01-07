Why Alphabet Stock Topped the Market Today

Key Points

Its Waymo subsidiary might get quite a boost soon.

U.S. lawmakers will soon hear proposals on how to increase autonomous vehicle deployments.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo subsidiary is a leader in self-driving technology. Given that, it was entirely reasonable for investors to trade up Alphabet stock on news that top American politicians would hold hearings on advancing such technology. Both of the tech giant's publicly traded share classes rose by more than 2% on this development.

The need for speed

The U.S. House of Representatives' energy and commerce subcommittee will convene on Tuesday, Jan. 13, to consider several draft proposals aimed at cranking up the number of autonomous vehicles allowed to be deployed on American roads.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Among the measures that will be considered is one that would allow up to 90,000 such vehicles per year. Another proposal suggests curbing the power of individual states to set laws governing self-driving systems.

Both autonomous driving tech developers and members of the Trump administration are eager to see the technology make more progress. Last year, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was quoted as saying that a more relaxed regulatory framework for self-driving vehicles would make the U.S. more competitive with China, which boasts an increasingly influential next-generation auto industry.

Waymo is well on the way

Waymo cars are now common sights in certain U.S. cities (like mine, Los Angeles), while electric vehicle (EV) king Tesla started deploying its futuristic Robotaxi to the tech-friendly city of Austin, Texas last year.

The appeal of autonomous vehicles is irresistible, as is their part of the world's transportation future. Even if the subcommittee's meeting doesn't significantly advance the technology, it's yet another indication that self-driving is being taken seriously and has some degree of high-level support.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,148,034!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.