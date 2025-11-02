Why Alphabet Stock Soared This Week

Key Points

Alphabet reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The company's Google Cloud business continued to show strong sales momentum.

Alphabet raised its full-year capital expenditures target to between $91 billion and $93 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) stock booked big gains over the last week of trading thanks to strong quarterly results. The tech company's share price surged 8.2% higher compared to where it closed at the end of the previous week.

Alphabet reported its third-quarter results on Oct. 29 and posted sales and earnings performance that came in far better than Wall Street had anticipated. The stock is now up 48.5% across 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Alphabet stock surges following impressive Q3 results

Alphabet delivered non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.10 on sale of $102.35 billion. For comparison, the average Wall Street analyst estimate had targeted adjusted earnings per share of $2.33 on revenue of $99.89 billion. Sales for the company's Google Cloud division came in at $15.15 billion, topping Wall Street's call for sales of $14.74 billion as demand connected to artificial intelligence (AI) continued to drive strong growth. YouTube advertising revenue also topped expectations, with sales of $10.26 billion beating Wall Street's call for sales of $10.01 billion.

Alphabet is keeping the pedal to the floor on AI investments

Like other cloud hyperscalers, Alphabet is continuing to invest heavily in data center infrastructure to advance AI initiatives. CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company was scaling purchases and integrations for high-end AI chips from Nvidia and outlined aggressive capital expenditures (capex). The company now expects capex for this year to come in between $91 billion and $93 billion -- up from its previous guidance for capex of $85 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $603,392!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,236!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.