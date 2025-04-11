Why Alphabet Stock Is Gaining Today

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) stock is rising Friday. The tech giant's share price was up 2.4% as of 3 p.m. ET amid a 1.5% gain for the S&P 500 and a 1.7% a gain for the Nasdaq Composite. The stock had been up as much as 3.1% earlier in the daily session.

The stock market has seen a historically volatile stretch of trading this week, but it appears to be poised to end the stretch on something of a high note. After substantial sell-offs yesterday, Alphabet stock is regaining some ground -- but it's still down roughly 17% across 2025's trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Alphabet is rising amid layoff news and rebound momentum for the market

The Information reported today that Alphabet recently laid off hundreds of workers at its platforms and devices segment. While layoffs can sometimes be an indication that a business is struggling overall, that's probably not the case here. Instead, investors seem to be moderately positive on the news because it signals that Alphabet is taking a fiscally disciplined approach amid an uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

The broader market is also seeing recovery momentum Friday on the heels of yesterday's sell-offs on news that U.S. tariffs on imported goods from China would be set at 145% -- ahead of the 125% import tax rate that was mentioned by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. It's been an incredibly wild week for stocks, but Alphabet looks poised to end the week solidly in the green thanks to news that tariffs on all countries except China have been suspended for 90 days.

What's next for Alphabet?

Following market volatility this year, Alphabet is now valued at approximately 17.4 times this year's expected earnings. Given the company's recent sales and earnings momentum and long-term growth potential, the company looks cheaply valued by conventional metrics. But business exposure to the Chinese market and macroeconomic uncertainty suggests that shares could continue to see volatile trading in the near term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,779!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,306!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 787% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.