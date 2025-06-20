Why Alphabet Stock Flopped on Friday

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock didn't finish the trading week on a high note. The Google parent company's two listed shares both sank by nearly 4% in price that day, thanks in no small part to a development on the regulatory front. Those declines were notably more pronounced than the S&P 500 index's 0.2% slip on the day.

An unappealing request?

Alphabet's key business unit Google is on the hook to pay a 4.1 billion euro ($4.7 billion) fine to the European Union (EU), after it ruled in 2018 that the company actively stifled search engine competition with its Android mobile operating system. The tech giant has, not surprisingly, appealed that fine.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

That appeal is now pending at the highest court in the EU, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

In what has to be considered a setback for Google/Alphabet, the CJEU's advocate-general -- the court's top advisory official -- recommended that Google's appeal be dismissed. In her recommendation, Juliane Kokott said that "Google held a dominant position in several markets of the Android-ecosystem and thus benefited from network effects that enabled it to ensure that users used Google Search."

Although Kokott's recommendations are non-binding, CJEU justices typically accept and follow the advice of the court's advocate-general.

Alphabet has not yet publicly commented on this latest development in its appeal.

One break was enough

Alphabet did get something of a break with the fine, as it was cut slightly from the original amount of over 4.3 billion euros ($4.9 billion) to the 4.1 billion euros currently hanging over it.

The company, sprawling and powerful as it is, can easily afford the fine in the likely case its appeal fails. However, a defeat would illustrate Alphabet's continued vulnerability to anti-competitive lawsuits like the EU's.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $891,722!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.