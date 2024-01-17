Why Alphabet Stock Fell Today

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell as much as 2.5% early Wednesday, then settled to close down 0.8% after a bearish analyst note ahead of the search giant's upcoming fiscal fourth-quarter release.

Are Wall Street's margin estimates for Alphabet "too aggressive?"

In a note to clients this morning, analysts at Evercore ISI included Alphabet stock in its Underperform List, arguing that Wall Street's estimates for operating margin and operating income for its fourth quarter are "too aggressive, given normal seasonal drag factors as well as the full quarter impact of Sunday Ticket expenses."

Indeed, a little over a year ago Alphabet's YouTube subsidiary agreed to a reported $2 billion-per-year, seven-year deal for the exclusive rights to broadcast the NFL's Sunday Ticket on Google's YouTube TV and YouTube PrimeTime services, starting with the 2023 football season.

At the same time, the news isn't exactly novel; during last quarter'searnings conference callin October, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat specifically noted that Q4 will reflect the first full quarter of NFL Sunday Ticket revenues and content acquisition costs (compared to only a few weeks reflected in the third quarter).

What's next for Alphabet investors?

Alphabet did not provide specific guidance for revenue, margins, or earnings in the fourth quarter. Rather, Porat vaguely insisted the consolidated company will "continue to invest aggressively, given the significant potential we see, while remaining focused on profitable growth."

Meanwhile, most analysts are expecting Alphabet to report a 12% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, to $85.26 billion, which should translate to to a 51% increase in per-share earnings to $1.59 (up from $1.05 in the same year-ago period).

Whether those earnings estimates are indeed too aggressive remains to be seen. But we'll receive clarity to that end when Alphabet releases its Q4 2023 results on Jan. 30, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Alphabet wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.