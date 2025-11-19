Why Alphabet Stock Climbed to an All-Time High Today

Key Points

Alphabet introduced its latest AI model, Gemini 3.

The model's impressive capabilities are likely to boost Google's AI-fueled growth.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) rose roughly 3% on Wednesday, following the release of the tech titan's eagerly anticipated Gemini 3 model.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Alphabet is already a formidable force in the AI arena

In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai marveled at the staggering scale of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Google's AI Overviews search offering already has 2 billion monthly users. Its Gemini AI assistant app has over 650 million monthly users. Over 70% of Google's cloud computing customers use its AI services. And 13 million developers are building products with its generative AI models.

"And that is just a snippet of the impact we're seeing," Pichai said.

Enter Gemini 3

Judging by the impressive specs of its newest model, Alphabet's standing in the AI race is about to improve even further.

Gemini 3 is Alphabet's most intelligent AI model. It's designed to quickly synthesize information across text, images, video, audio, and code.

Gemini 3 offers state-of-the-art reasoning that's better at understanding the context around a user's request with less prompting. It significantly outperforms Alphabet's previous models on every benchmark, such as mathematics, scientific knowledge, coding, and factual accuracy.

Alphabet's latest model is also designed to deliver responses more directly and concisely, without the clichés and flattery that have annoyed users of other leading models.

Alphabet is making these new tools available today in its search browser's AI Mode, Gemini app, and developer platforms.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.