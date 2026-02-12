Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Slipped Today

Key Points

The biotech released its final set of figures for 2025.

It had a mixed quarter, despite the recent success of a popular product.

Investors weren't in a very forgiving mood with commercial-stage biotech Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY). After the company reported its latest set of quarterly results, those folks showed their displeasure by trading the stock down by more than 4% that trading session.

Amvuttra powers revenue growth

Alnylam took the wraps off its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results before market open. These revealed that the company's revenue nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis, landing at just under $1.1 billion.

Net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) ballooned over that one-year stretch. It was nearly $169.8 million, or $1.25 per share, against the year-ago profit of slightly over $8 million.

With those numbers, Alnylam edged past the $1.19 per share consensus analyst estimate for non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability. On the other hand, it missed the pundits' $1.15 billion revenue forecast.

The company's key top-line driver was Amvuttra, the net sales of which were responsible for the bulk (83%) of its net product revenue for the period.

In March 2025, Amvuttra -- an RNAi medication that was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022 -- was given the nod by the regulator for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). This is a disorder in which protein deposits can lead to a thickening of the heart.

Victim of success

For the entirety of 2026, Alnylam is guiding for total revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.8 billion; the analyst consensus of $5.55 billion falls within this range. It did not provide a net income forecast.

Alnylam is enjoying robust sales with Amvuttra's new(ish) indication, so I feel that much of the investor reaction was due to extremely optimistic expectations. I'd be more bullish on the stock, as take-up has been quick, and the product is clearly resonating with clinicians and patients. I feel it has plenty of room to run at this stage.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.