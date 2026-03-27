Why Is Alkermes (ALKS) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Alkermes (ALKS). Shares have lost about 2.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Alkermes due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Alkermes plc before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Alkermes' Q4 Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates

Alkermes reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 46 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. The company had recorded earnings of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

However, excluding certain special items and expenses, the company reported earnings from continuing operations of 29 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared with 88 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Alkermes’ total revenues of $384.5 million in the fourth quarter decreased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter due to lower manufacturing and royalty revenues. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $380 million.

Quarter in Detail

Alkermes derives revenues from the net sales of its proprietary products — Vivitrol (alcohol and opioid dependence), Aristada (schizophrenia) and Lybalvi (schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder). The metric also includes manufacturing and/or royalty revenues on net sales of products commercialized by partners.

Sales of the proprietary products portfolio grew 2.5% year over year to $315.5 million during the fourth quarter, driven by strong demand for Lybalvi. Sales of proprietary products were within management’s guided range of $300-$320 million.

Vivitrol sales decreased 7.5% year over year to $124.1 million in the reported quarter. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122 million.

Aristada sales increased 0.6% year over year to $97.2 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94 million.

Lybalvi generated sales of $94.1 million, up 22.2% year over year, in the reported quarter due to increased total prescriptions. Its sales were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Lybalvi’s total prescriptions grew 25% year over year in the quarter.

Total manufacturing and royalty revenues decreased around 43.4% year over year to $69.1 million.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from Biogen’s multiple sclerosis drug, Vumerity, were $27.6 million. Royalty revenues from Xeplion and certain Invega products were $31.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Research and development expenses totaled $93 million, up around 59.8% year over year, owing primarily to higher costs related to the ongoing studies on pipeline candidate, alixorexton.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $187.2 million, up around 27.3% year over year.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Alkermes had cash and cash equivalents of $1.32 billion compared with $1.14 billion on Sept. 30, 2025.

2026 Guidance

The company expects total revenues in the band of $1.73-$1.84 billion for 2026.

Per management, total revenues are expected to be primarily driven by net sales of proprietary products, which are expected to be in the range of $1.52-$1.60 billion in 2026.

Net sales of Vivitrol are expected to be in the band of $460-$480 million, while Aristada sales are anticipated in the range of $365-$385 million. Lybalvi’s net sales are expected in the $380-$400 million band.

Net sales from the newly acquired sleep disorder drug, Lumryz, are expected to be in the range of $315-$335 million in 2026.

Research and development expenses are anticipated in the range of $445-$485 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses are projected in the range of $890-$930 million.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $370-$410 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision over the past two months.

VGM Scores

Currently, Alkermes has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Alkermes has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Alkermes is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Moderna (MRNA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 3.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Moderna reported revenues of $678 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -29.8%. EPS of -$2.11 for the same period compares with -$2.50 a year ago.

Moderna is expected to post a loss of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +19.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Moderna. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.