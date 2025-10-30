Why Align Technology Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Align stock beat on sales and beat on earnings.

Foreign exchange rates alone suffice to explain most of Align's gains.

Earnings are still falling, and probably free cash flow as well.

10 stocks we like better than Align Technology ›

Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock -- the company behind Invisalign braces -- jumped 8% through 10:40 a.m. ET Thursday after beating on both top and bottom lines last night.

Heading into the company's Q3 report, analysts forecast $2.41 per share in adjusted profit and $976.3 million in revenue. Align earned $2.61 per share (also adjusted), and its sales hit $995.7 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Align Technology Q3 earnings

The quarter wasn't quite as good as that sounds. Align beat on sales and exceeded its own expectations. Still, sales grew less than 2% year over year, and they declined sequentially -- and it seems most of the increase was explained by favorable foreign exchange rates.

Still, with Align stock down 35% over the past year, I suspect investors will take good news wherever they can find it.

On earnings, as noted above, the $2.61-per-share profit was non-GAAP (adjusted). Earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) reveal only a $0.78 profit, and free cash flow (FCF) appears down significantly. While Align didn't specify capital spending data, which would be needed to calculate FCF fully, operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2025 is only $370 million -- an 18% decline.

Is Align stock a buy?

What does all this mean for investors? Align is a $10.2 billion stock with only $378 million in trailing profit and $540 million in trailing free cash flow. That works out to a price-to-earnings ratio of 27 but a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of less than 18.9.

Those aren't bad numbers if the company can return to double-digit growth. For now, however, most analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence see 10% long-term growth as more likely -- and earnings are currently still falling. Align stock looks like a sell to me.

Should you invest $1,000 in Align Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Align Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Align Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Align Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.