Why Alcoa Stock Soared by Almost 13% on Thursday

Key Points

The aluminum producer has found an effective way to cope with tariffs.

Investors responded positively to this, especially because it positively affected third-quarter fundamentals.

10 stocks we like better than Alcoa ›

A double miss on quarterly analyst estimates usually pushes a stock's price down, but that wasn't the case with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) on Thursday. Despite the twin whiffs the company posted in its third quarter, market players were encouraged by management's strategy to cope with a major challenge in the aluminum industry.

With that, Alcoa's shares closed the day nearly 13% higher in price. This compared very well to the 0.6% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A dip into the red

Just after the market closed on Wednesday, Alcoa unveiled third-quarter financials. These showed that revenue inched up by 3% on a year-over-year basis to a shade under $3 billion. Net loss not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, was $6 million ($0.02 per share). That represented a flip from the $135 million profit of third quarter 2024.

Analysts were expecting Alcoa's adjusted bottom line to land in profit, to the tune of $0.02 per share. The company also missed the pundit consensus revenue estimate of over $3.1 billion.

Rolling with the punches

However, in its earnings release, Alcoa wrote that the Midwest premium it earned on U.S. aluminum production more than offset the negative effect of tariffs and other costs on aluminum imports. Specifically, it pointed to shipments from its smelters located in Canada to U.S. clientele.

Tariffs are a major concern across the broader metallurgy sector, so the company's apparent resilience in the face of them boosted investor sentiment. Those folks might not be so forgiving if Alcoa doesn't return to adjusted profitability before long, though.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alcoa right now?

Before you buy stock in Alcoa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alcoa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.