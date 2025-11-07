Why Akamai Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Akamai beat on sales and beat on earnings last night.

The cybersecurity and cloud computing infrastructure company also raised guidance for the year.

Cybersecurity and cloud computing company Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) saw an 11.7% gain through noon ET Friday after beating on sales and crushing on earnings last night.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast earnings of $1.64 per share (adjusted for one-time items) on sales of $1.04 billion. Akamai actually reported a $1.86-per-share profit on sales of $1.06 billion -- then raised guidance for the year.

Akamai Q3 earnings

Akamai grew total sales a modest 5% in Q3, but revenue from cloud infrastructure services in particular surged a much stronger 39%, driving the quarter's results.

Earnings for the quarter, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), were less than the adjusted number -- only $0.97 per share. Still, this represented stellar 155% growth year over year. CEO Dr. Tom Leighton called the revenue number "solid" and the earnings "excellent."

Is Akamai stock a buy?

And those excellent results could get even more excellent as the year wraps up. Akamai forecasts that full-year sales could approach $4.2 billion, potentially beating Wall Street forecasts again. Non-GAAP full-year profits will probably center on $7.03 per share, significantly better than the $6.70 per share Akamai previously expected to earn.

Admittedly, this is an adjusted number. GAAP profits will probably be significantly weaker than $7. Indeed, analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence think Akamai may be lucky to earn a GAAP profit of just $3.30 per share in 2025.

Even so, $3.30 would work out to no worse than a P/E ratio of 25 for Akamai, and if you value the stock on free cash flow, Akamai's arguably trading for as little as 14x. At this valuation, even just mid-teens growth should suffice to make Akamai stock a solid buy.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

