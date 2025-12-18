Why AI Stock HeartFlow Triumphed on Thursday

Key Points

The specialized healthcare diagnostics company earned two endorsements from heart health organizations.

These concerned HeartFlow's plaque detection product.

10 stocks we like better than HeartFlow ›

HeartFlow (NASDAQ: HTFL) had a Thursday to remember, at least as far as its stock was concerned. The specialty healthcare company saw its share price leap by 9% that day, on news that its technology had received a stamp of approval from two influential heart health organizations.

Heartened by new endorsements

HeartFlow, which harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver deep analysis of the most important organ in the body, announced that the pair of groups effectively endorsed one of its products.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company said that both the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) have published scientific statements in medical journals supporting the value of quantifying coronary plaque. These are potentially harmful fatty deposits that can accumulate in the heart and are detectable using the company's products.

Its HeartFlow Plaque Analysis is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared diagnostic tool that analyzes standard cardiac CT scans for plaque, and is foundational to the company's business.

Reputation enhancement

In the press release heralding the twin endorsements, HeartFlow wrote of Plaque Analysis that its "rigor, together with HeartFlow's commitment to standardized reporting and advanced algorithmic approaches such as adaptive thresholds, reflects a level of validation and quality oversight consistent with ACC guidance."

In the healthcare field, endorsements from top organizations -- particularly those comprised of physicians -- carry significant weight. The ADC's nod, in particular, should help lift the reputation and prominence of HealthFlow's anchor product. It also provides a compelling reason to hold onto or buy the stock.

Should you buy stock in HeartFlow right now?

Before you buy stock in HeartFlow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and HeartFlow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,196!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,047,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2025.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.