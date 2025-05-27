Why AI Stock CoreWeave Surged 21% Higher Today

Two pieces of encouraging news obscured a negative development with CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock on Tuesday. Ultimately, investors decided to latch on to the affirmative, as they drove the stock nearly 21% higher in price. That absolutely crushed the S&P 500 index's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) otherwise impressive 2%-plus rise.

Reasons to be cheerful

CoreWeave is a cloud infrastructure company that focuses on the market for high-end artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. As such, it is a business partner of next-generation chipmaker Nvidia, which also owns a substantial stake in the company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that a clutch of Nvidia suppliers had surmounted technical challenges that had delayed shipments of Nvidia's AI data center racks. This had negatively affected the company's production of its Blackwell AI servers; CoreWeave hosts such servers via its cloud platform.

Another positive development for CoreWeave was its Tuesday announcement of a new hire. The company tapped Carl Holshouser as its vice president of government affairs. Prior to his hiring, Holshouser served in a variety of managerial positions concerning public policy, most recently as head of federal policy and government relations at tech executive association TechNet. Investors rightfully cheered the addition of a manager steeped in experience with government entities.

A new neutral

With these developments, the market shrugged off a recommendation downgrade from an analyst.

Barclays' Raimo Lenschow changed his view on CoreWeave stock to equal weight (hold, in other words) from his previous overweight (buy). He knocked his price target down to $70 per share -- from the previous $100 -- in the process. According to reports, while Lenschow expects robust growth from the company, he feels it is too richly valued at the moment.

Lenschow certainly has a point, but CoreWeave's business is red-hot these days, and likely to get hotter. Yes, it's expensive, but as we all know, quality stocks can be pricey. I wouldn't be afraid of this one's level just yet.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $639,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $804,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 957% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 167% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.