Why AI Stock AppLovin Crushed It on Monday

Adtech company AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) was an outlier on the stock market in the best way as the trading week kicked off. On Monday, following a new and rather bullish note from a researcher tracking its fortunes, AppLovin's stock bounced almost 5% higher. That handily beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which had a good if not spectacular day with a 0.5% rise.

A bull weighs in again

Before market open, Jefferies published a fresh report on AppLovin. In it, a team of pundits led by James Heaney reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock, citing numerous reasons to continue being optimistic about its future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

According to reports, Heaney and his peers believe that spending on e-commerce advertising rose sequentially in the second calendar quarter of this year, and should continue to motor ahead in the third. AppLovin is poised to boost its revenue purely thanks to this dynamic.

Jefferies added that AppLovin aims to roll out its offerings to a wider customer base next year, another factor that should bring in more business. It is also apparently contemplating a reduction of its gross merchandise value (GMV) minimum for clients, which currently stands at $10 million.

Meanwhile, a recent double-digit swoon in AppLovin's share price makes it particularly attractive at the moment. Investors have been concerned with a short-seller report that dinged the company's reputation, product delays, and other developments. However, in the Jefferies team's view, none of these should be long-term drags on the specialty tech stock's value.

Concerning allegations

Although personally, I'd agree mostly with this assessment, I still feel that the short-seller report brought up some concerns about AppLovin. I also feel company management hasn't sufficiently addressed these, and that in itself is a bit worrying. I'd be more comfortable with this stock -- which surely has potential for the reasons Jefferies stated -- if management did so.

Should you invest $1,000 in AppLovin right now?

Before you buy stock in AppLovin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AppLovin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AppLovin and Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.