Why AI Could Be One of the Biggest Forces Shaping Markets in 2026

Artificial intelligence presents a generational investment opportunity.

The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report shows that 93% investors are confident in their AI exposure.

AI could shape markets in 2026 as companies and investors shift focus to long-term value creation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has grown at an unprecedented pace, evolving beyond conversational tools like ChatGPT into a high-velocity, mission-critical partner driving breakthroughs across nearly every vertical. From coding and healthcare to smart infrastructure, scientific research, and quantum computing, AI is transforming how the world thinks and solves problems.

2026, however, could be a year of reckoning as the narrative shifts from possibilities to profitability.

Companies will begin to face pressure to deliver tangible returns from their AI investments even as they continue to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into the AI buildout. Goldman Sachs predicts that AI companies will invest over $500 billion in 2026.

Investors, meanwhile, could shrug off excitement and hype and shift their focus to companies with tangible business models that can extract maximum value from AI. Confidence in AI's transformative powers remains high, but there's a visible shift from quick wins to long-term value.

The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report found that 93% of AI investors intend to remain invested over the next year, with no plans to reduce their exposure. In fact, 36% of all respondents surveyed who already own AI stocks plan to allocate more money in the coming year, while 57% expect to maintain their current levels.

AI could shape markets as investor focus shifts in 2026

Investors could begin to seek exposure to AI growth without relying heavily on the S&P 500 heavyweights, such as the hyperscalers. Companies that benefit from the massive AI buildout and provide the foundational technology, therefore, could see high investor interest in 2026. Leading examples include data center builders, key network and component suppliers, and providers of power and cooling systems.

Consider Emcor (NYSE: EME). Emcor stock is among the newest entrants to the S&P 500 index. Emcor provides critical infrastructure, including HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), electrical, power generation, security, and fire protection, serving several industries. Data centers, however, have emerged as a major growth driver.

In its last quarter, Emcor's remaining performance obligations (RPOs), or contracted backlog, surged 29% year over year to a record $12.6 billion. Almost 50% of that RPO growth came from network and communications, driven by data centers. Emcor's revenue and earnings also hit a record in Q3, and it recently raised its quarterly dividend payout from $0.25 to $0.40 per share. Emcor also expanded its share repurchase program by $500 million, indicating management's confidence in the company's future success.

Emcor is just one example of how investors can gain exposure to AI as it shapes market forces in 2026. AI growth won't be linear, but there's no denying the generational investment opportunity. "We'll see many fits and starts in the coming quarters and years, but markets will inevitably reflect the impact of AI on productivity, GDP acceleration, and wealth creation over time," says Asit Sharma, Motley Fool AI stock analyst.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EMCOR Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

