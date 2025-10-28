Why Agilysys Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Agilysys reported fiscal Q2 results yesterday and beat the market's expectations.

Subscription revenue growth of 33% year over year helped push overall revenue up 16% last quarter.

Agilysys raised its subscription sales and overall sales targets for its 2026 fiscal year.

10 stocks we like better than Agilysys ›

Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) stock is soaring in Tuesday's trading after the company posted strong quarterly results. The software specialist's share price surged 20.2% higher as of 1 p.m. ET, and been up as much as 26.2% earlier in the session.

After yesterday's market close, Agilysys posted results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, which closed on Sept. 30. The business reported sales and earnings that breezed past the market's expectations, and management also raised its full-year performance guidance for the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Agilysys rockets higher following latest earnings release

Agilysys notched non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 on sales of $79.29 million. Earnings per share beat the average Wall Street analyst estimate by $0.02, and sales for the period came in roughly $2.4 million better than anticipated. Revenue was up approximately 16% year over year thanks to growth of 33% for subscription sales, and earnings per share improved from $0.34 in last year's quarter.

What's next for Agilysys?

On the heels of its strong fiscal Q2 performance, Agilysys opted to raise key performance targets for the year. The company is now guiding for sales to come in between $315 million and $318 million -- up from previous guidance for revenue between $308 million and $312 million. The company also raised its target for annual subscription revenue growth to 29% -- up from its earlier forecast for growth of 27%.

Between strong momentum for its subscription-based business and efficiency improvements driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and other factors, Agilysys has been delivering impressive growth this year -- and shares could keep marching higher if these trends continue.

Should you invest $1,000 in Agilysys right now?

Before you buy stock in Agilysys, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Agilysys wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,287!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,173,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.