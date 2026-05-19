Why Agilysys Stock Rallied Today

Key Points

Agilysys' earnings are rising at an impressive clip.

Management sees subscription revenue growth of at least 30% in the year ahead.

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Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) rose on Tuesday after the hospitality software provider's strong quarterly growth metrics assuaged investors' concerns regarding potential disruption from artificial intelligence (AI).

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Solid sales and profit gains

Agilysys' total net revenue grew 11.7% year over year to $82.9 million in its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter ended March 31.

The software specialist's recurring revenue, which includes subscription and maintenance charges, climbed 18% to $54.4 million and now accounts for 65.5% of total net revenue. Investors prize recurring revenue streams due to their predictability.

Subscription revenue growth was particularly strong at 24.1%.

"Fiscal 2026 was an outstanding year across all crucial major metrics, including record-shattering sales and world-class customer retention levels, which have positioned us well for another record year in fiscal 2027," CEO Ramesh Srinivasan said.

Rather than a threat, Agilysys sees AI as a catalyst for improved profitability.

"Sweeping AI-related changes across the entire organization, especially in R&D [research and development], are helping us to improve operating leverage across several business areas and increase the pace of competitive product differentiation of our hospitality-focused software solution ecosystem," Srinivasan said.

These AI-powered initiatives helped to drive the company's gross margin up to 64.4% from 60.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Agilysys' adjusted earnings, in turn, jumped 17% to $0.63 per share.

An upbeat forecast

Management guided for full-year revenue of $365 million to $370 million in fiscal 2027, with subscription revenue growth of at least 30% and continued margin expansion.

"The sales momentum throughout the fiscal year has carried us into fiscal 2027 well-positioned to achieve another year of record revenue and profitability levels," chief financial officer Dave Wood said.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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