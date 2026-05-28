Why Agilent Technologies Stock Triumphed on Thursday

Key Points

The healthcare solutions specialist is also on track to top analyst estimates for the full year.

The company saw growth in several key client segments.

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Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) had a Thursday to remember, at least as far as its equity was concerned. The medical device and healthcare tech specialist posted its latest quarterly earnings report just after market close the previous day, and investors reacted very positively to it in Thursday's trading session. Their exuberance lifted the share price by nearly 17%.

Quite a healthy quarter

Agilent booked revenue of $1.83 billion in its fiscal second quarter of 2026, up 10% year over year. Its net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) saw a steeper rise, advancing by 14% to $423 million, or $1.49 per share.

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With those figures, Agilent beat the average analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Prognosticators tracking the stock were modeling $1.8 billion in revenue and $1.41 per share in non-GAAP (adjusted) net income.

All three of Agilent's reporting units saw revenue growth during the quarter, hence the double-digit improvements. This was led by the Applied Markets Group with a 14% rise to $344 million. Close behind was the life sciences and diagnostics segment, which saw a 12% boost to $732 million. Finally, Agilent CrossLab's take increased by 6% to $759 million.

Sunny future

With these tailwinds at its back, Agilent management lifted the bottom end of its full-year 2026 revenue guidance; the range now stands at $7.39 billion to $7.49 billion. It made a more dramatic change to its adjusted net income projection, upping it to $6 to $6.10 per share from the previous estimate of $5.90 to $6.04.

It's impressive enough when a company posts substantial revenue gains in one or a few of its revenue streams; Agilent not only achieved this in the quarter but also delivered double-digit improvements in two of its three businesses. That, plus the notable bottom-line guidance raise, would give me plenty of confidence in Agilent's future.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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