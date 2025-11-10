Why AFLAC is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (AFL)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AFLAC Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.95% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $184,955,442 worth of AFL shares.
AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by AFLAC Inc is $2.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/19/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AFL, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
AFL operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), and Elevance Health Inc (ELV).
