Why Aeva Technologies Stock Is Plunging This Week

Key Points

Aeva beat top-line estimates for Q3 2025, but it fell short of bottom-line expectations.

Roth Capital cut its price target on Aeva stock.

Investors with a low risk tolerance may be better off with a self-driving car ETF instead of Aeva stock.

10 stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies ›

After driving more than 5% lower in the last week in October, Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ: AEVA) continues heading in the same direction to start November. In addition to the automated driving company's reporting of third-quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, a firm's downwardly revised price target on Aeva stock is leading investors to steer shares out of their portfolios.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Aeva are down 25.3% from the end of trading last Friday through 1:13 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Aeva's quarter went well -- but not well enough to make investors happy

Beating analysts' expectations that it would report sales of $2.8 million, Aeva posted revenue of $3.6 million for Q3 2025. Investors, however, weighed the company's bottom-line performance much more heavily. Aeva fell $0.01 short of analysts' expectations and reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.46.

Moreover, investors found another reason to sell off shares today when they learned of a firm's more bearish outlook for Aeva stock. Maintaining a buy rating on Aeva stock, Roth Capital slashed its price target to $20 from $25 following the company's announcement of its financial results.

Is now a good time to load up on Aeva stock after the recent drop?

Since Aeva is unprofitable, traditional valuation metrics don't provide much insight into the stock's price tag. Nonetheless, those bullish on the growth of the automation industry would be well advised to give a close look at Aeva stock as it makes progress in its deal with Daimler Truck among the other opportunities it's pursuing. Those who have a lower risk tolerance, on the other hand, may feel more comfortable with a self-driving car exchange-traded fund (ETF) to gain industry exposure.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aeva Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Aeva Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aeva Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $592,390!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,494!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.