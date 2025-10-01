Why AES Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points Media reports say BlackRock wants to buy utility company AES.

The reported buyout valuation is $38 billion including debt -- and could be even more.

10 stocks we like better than The AES Corporation ›

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) stock surged Wednesday morning on reports a unit of private equity powerhouse BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) intends to acquire the electricity utility -- and pay $38 billion for the privilege.

AES stock rose 13.7% through 9:50 a.m. ET on the news, and BlackRock stock fell 1.5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

What we know about the BlackRock buyout

Media accounts say BlackRock wants to own AES to capitalize on rising demand for electric power to fuel artificial intelligence data centers. AES is a logical target, seeing as the company announced in July it's open to "strategic alternatives" to remaining an independent, publicly traded stock.

AES won't come cheap, however.

Although valued under $11 billion in market capitalization -- even after today's share price spike -- AES carries a boatload of debt, about $29.5 billion net of cash. Acquiring AES at today's price would actually cost BlackRock's subsidiary (Global Infrastructure Partners is named as the acquirer) more than $40 billion, including assumed debt.

Is AES stock a buy?

So we know why BlackRock might want to own AES. We know how much it will probably have to pay to own it. But is this a good deal for BlackRock?

I'm not so sure it is.

Assuming the reports are true -- and BlackRock hasn't yet said they are -- the acquirer would be paying $40.2 billion in enterprise value for a company that earned less than $1 billion over the last 12 months (so a debt-adjusted P/E ratio of more than 40) and that burned through $2.6 billion in negative free cash flow (so a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of infinity).

Call me a cheapskate, but "infinity times FCF" seems a high price to own AES. I say let BlackRock go ahead and buy AES -- because I don't want to.

Should you invest $1,000 in The AES Corporation right now?

Before you buy stock in The AES Corporation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and The AES Corporation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,567!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,710!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.