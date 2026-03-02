Why AES Stock Crashed Hard Today

Key Points

BlackRock is buying AES -- just like we thought it would five months ago.

The price BlackRock is paying for AES, however, is substantially less.

10 stocks we like better than The AES Corporation ›

AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) stock collapsed Monday morning, falling 17.2% through 2:15 p.m. ET after the company announced it will sell itself to a consortium led by private equity powerhouse BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

The price: $15 per share -- 13% less than AES cost Friday.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What we know about the BlackRock buyout

But wait! Aren't going-private transactions ordinarily considered good news by investors? A chance to cash out at a profit? Well, yes, usually they are. But here's what's different:

BlackRock's interest in AES was first reported five months ago, and back then, the rumor was that AES would cost BlackRock more than $40 billion, including assumed debt. Today's announcement makes it clear that number was optimistic.

As AES confirms, although BlackRock's $15 offer represents "a 40.3% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price prior to July 8, 2025, the last full day of trading prior to the first media report of a potential acquisition," the value of this transaction will end up being only $33.4 billion (including the assumption of debt).

In other words, BlackRock is paying 16.5% less than investors thought it would pay.

AES stock is therefore dropping in price by almost exactly that much.

What this means for AES investors today

The companies have already entered into a "definitive agreement," and plan to consummate this merger and acquisition either in late 2026 or early 2027. Unless some rival bidder emerges at the last moment, or government regulators object, the sale is pretty much a done deal. The chance of AES stock going back up anywhere near where it was on Friday, therefore, looks pretty slim.

On the other hand, if something happens to derail the deal, AES stock could actually go lower!

AES shareholders' best bet is probably to sell.

Should you buy stock in The AES Corporation right now?

Before you buy stock in The AES Corporation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and The AES Corporation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.