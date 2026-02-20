Why AeroVironment Stock Took Flight and Climbed 15% This Week

Key Points

AeroVironment's counter-drone technology made headlines last week.

One Wall Street analyst initiated coverage with a buy rating and defended the stock's pricey valuation.

AeroVironment is riding strong secular tailwinds, but investors should exercise care with this highflier.

10 stocks we like better than AeroVironment ›

Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) were trading sharply higher this week, jumping as much as 17.2%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence. After the market close on Thursday, the stock was still up 15.5%.

The catalysts that sent the drone maker higher were reports that the company's cutting-edge counter-drone technology was deployed at a U.S. airport earlier this week, sparking some attention from Wall Street.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

High-profile deployment

El Paso International Airport made headlines last week when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) abruptly closed the airspace around the highly traveled airport. Officials cited a drone incursion from neighboring Mexico.

Later, conflicting reports surfaced suggesting that the U.S. military or U.S. Customs and Border Protection had deployed counter-drone lasers, prompting the shutdown. The technology in question was AeroVironment's LOCUST counter-drone direct-energy laser weapons system.

In the wake of this development, JPMorgan Chase analyst Seth Seifman initiated coverage of AeroVironment stock with an overweight (buy) rating and a $320 price target. At the time of the analyst's call on Tuesday, that represented 31% upside potential, but the stock has since closed the gap.

Seifman noted that AeroVironment operates in high-growth areas of defense, including drones, counter-drone systems, and space. He went on to cite rising defense budgets and geopolitical risks to justify the company's premium valuation.

The analyst has a point. At 173 times earnings and 82 times forward earnings, AeroVironment stock certainly fetches a lofty valuation. As a leader in next-generation warfighting technology, the company is well-positioned to prosper, but investors should exercise caution with this highflier.

Should you buy stock in AeroVironment right now?

Before you buy stock in AeroVironment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AeroVironment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Danny Vena, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.