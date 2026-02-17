Why AeroVironment Stock Climbed Today

Key Points

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase forecast robust sales growth for AeroVironment's autonomous systems.

Investors who buy AeroVironment's stock now could enjoy gains of over 20%.

Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) rose on Tuesday, following bullish analyst commentary.

By the close of trading, the drone stock's price was up more than 7%.

A new bull sees solid returns for AeroVironment's shareholders

JPMorgan Chase analyst Seth Seifman initiated coverage of AeroVironment with a $320 price target. Seifman's forecast implies potential gains of more than 20% for investors based on the defense company's closing price on Tuesday.

Seifman highlighted AeroVironment's strong growth prospects in military drones, counter-drone systems, and space technology. He believes the aerospace technology supplier stands to benefit from the Department of Defense's goal of bolstering domestic production of key armaments, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In turn, Seifman expects revenue in AeroVironment's autonomous systems division to grow by roughly 14% annually through 2030.

An urgent need for AeroVironment's defense tech

AeroVironment's drones are serving vital roles in the defense of Ukraine and other conflict areas across the globe. Its UAVs are thus in high demand among the U.S. military and its allies.

AeroVironment was awarded a $874 million contract in December by the U.S. Army Contracting Command to deliver unmanned aerial systems and counter-systems to allied and partner forces.

Should you buy stock in AeroVironment right now?

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.