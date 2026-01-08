Why AeroVironment Stock Climbed Today

Key Points

Defense companies could soon see larger orders from the U.S. military.

Drone manufacturers are well-positioned to benefit.

Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) rose on Thursday, following President Trump's comments on increasing the U.S. military's budget.

By the close of trading, the drone maker's stock price was up more than 8% after rising as much as 16.6% earlier in the day.

President Trump wants to boost defense spending

In a social media post, President Trump said:

After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars. This will allow us to build the "Dream Military" that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe.

Drones are expected to serve a key role in America's defense

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been a vital part of the defense strategies in recent conflicts in Venezuela and Ukraine, helping the U.S. military and our allies reduce human casualties.

AeroVironment's drones are widely regarded as some of the best available in the world today.

Thus, should the U.S. significantly increase its defense spending, a sizable portion of these funds is likely to be allocated toward products produced by AeroVironment and other leading drone makers.

Should you buy stock in AeroVironment right now?

Before you buy stock in AeroVironment, consider this:

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

