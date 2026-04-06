Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Aehr stock is getting a boost from a bullish backdrop for the broader market today.

The company also recently announced that it had landed a contract with a new customer.

Investors seem to be betting that Aehr's fiscal Q3 report tomorrow will be a big winner.

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Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock is posting huge gains in Monday's trading. The semiconductor testing and burn-in equipment company's share price was up 16.6% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite had risen 0.4%.

Aehr stock is rising today amid bullish momentum for the broader market, recent contract wins, and more opaque factors. The company's share price is now up 158.1% year to date.

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Aehr stock surges amid multiple catalysts

Tech stocks are enjoying bullish momentum today thanks to investors betting that a ceasefire could soon be reached in the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Over the week, President Donald Trump said that key Iranian infrastructure would be destroyed if the country's government does not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night. Earlier today, Trump suggested that negotiations were proceeding with Iranian officials.

In addition to bullish momentum for the broader market, Aehr stock is likely also getting a continued valuation boost from the company's latest contract win. The company published a press release on March 31 announcing that it had landed a contract from a new customer for multiple testing and burn-in systems, and Aehr's share price has seen big gains in subsequent trading.

Notably, Aehr will also be publishing results for the third-quarter of its current fiscal year after the market closes tomorrow. Investors may be buying up the stock in anticipation of a strong earnings report.

What's next for Aehr?

With its last update, Aehr said that it expected sales between $25 million and $30 million in the second half of its current fiscal year and a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share between $0.05 and $0.09. Management also said that some customer forecast data suggested that the company was on track to record between $60 million and $80 million in bookings in the second half. Aehr's surging stock price today suggests that investors are expecting a strongly bullish report tomorrow, but the big gains could also set the stage for a substantial valuation pullback if results come in softer than anticipated.

Should you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems right now?

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.