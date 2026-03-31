Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

The company said it had secured a major new customer.

Aehr is benefiting from a surge in AI data center demand.

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Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a semiconductor equipment company, skyrocketed today after the it announced it has a "major" new customer -- an undisclosed global networking leader.

Aehr is benefiting from the surge in demand for AI processor equipment, and adding a new customer to the fold convinced shareholders that more good times could be ahead.

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Aehr's stock price spiked 21.3% today, as of 1:11 p.m. ET.

A new customer amid AI growth

Aehr said in a press release that its new customer "is developing advanced silicon photonics–based transceivers for data center networking" and had already placed an order with Aehr, which is scheduled to ship in the company's fiscal Q4 2026.

Aehr's management said that additional orders are possible "as early as later this calendar year" as the customer increases capacity to support hyperscale data center demands. Aehr's management said this could be the beginning of more AI data center equipment growth for the company, with CEO Gayn Erickson saying in prepared remarks,

"We believe this win positions Aehr to participate in what could be a significant multiyear expansion of silicon photonics production driven by the growth of fiber optic interconnects in hyperscale AI data centers."

More insights coming

Shareholders will get more insights into how the company is doing when it reports its third-quarter results on April 7. Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter are calling for sales of $10.8 million and a loss of $0.07 per share.

With its share price up 355% over the past year, Aehr investors are clearly enthusiastic about the company and its ability to tap into the expanding AI market. And with this new customer, and potentially more orders coming, it appears there's even more to look forward to.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.