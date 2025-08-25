Why Aehr Test Systems Rocketed Nearly 40% Today

Key Points Aehr announced a follow-on order from an "AI hyperscaler" today.

The order follows a similarly sized one just one month ago.

While Aehr's old core market in electric vehicle chips remains muted, its new opportunity in AI chips is just heating up.

10 stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems ›

Shares of semiconductor testing company Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) have rocketed 37.5% on Monday as of 12:22 PM ET.

Aehr makes test-and-burn-in equipment that enables chipmakers to "stress test" their semiconductors while the chips are still on the wafer or in a package, before the chips are built into completed systems.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While Aehr's equipment has traditionally been used for chips in high-intensity applications like use in industry and electric vehicles (EVs), the huge heat dissipation needs of artificial intelligence (AI) chips has created a brand-new market for Aehr's equipment.

Today, Aehr announced a follow-on order by a large AI hyperscaler, stoking AI-fueled enthusiasm for the stock.

An unnamed hyperscaler buys six more test systems

Today, Aehr issued a press release disclosing that its large AI hyperscaler customer put in an order for six additional Sonoma test systems. CEO Gayn Erickson said:

We are very pleased that this leading hyperscaler has increased its forecast and placed additional volume production orders for our Sonoma systems so soon after last month's order. These orders demonstrate both the value of our ultra-high-power system for volume production burn-in of AI processors and the growing relationships we are building with customers at the forefront of the AI market. This customer is one of the premier large-scale data center providers developing its own AI processors, and they have already indicated plans to expand capacity for this initial device and add additional AI devices over the next year. We are also engaged with them on future generations of processors to ensure we can support their long-term production needs.

Aehr first indicated AI chip companies were interested in its testing systems about a year ago, with the first order from a hyperscaler customer for its in-house AI chips coming last September.

Despite some lackluster financials since then, the EV market remaining in a slump, it looks as though this AI hyperscaler customer is ramping up orders in volume. On July 22, Aehr noted this company had placed an order for eight additional systems. Just a month later, this customer has put in another order for six more systems.

Aehr, a boom-or-bust stock, is currently booming

Aehr's financials were disappointing over its past fiscal year ended May 30, with revenue down about 10% and a small loss per share. However, this was during a year in which EV chip customers, who had been Aehr's core market, scaled back their investments, while Aehr's AI customer was basically in the low-volume testing phase.

If the EV market recovers, the addition of this new high-volume AI hyperscaler customer should make for a much better year or years. Notably, Aehr's stock is still down more than 50% from the all-time high set back in 2023, even after today's monster gain.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aehr Test Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aehr Test Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Aehr Test Systems. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.